Pobjoy Mint issues $1 coin for Aussie fire

The Pobjoy Mint is issuing coins to raise funds for wildlife assistance efforts in Australia, after a devastating fire season.

A new silver coin from Niue is being sold to benefit wildlife recovery efforts in Australia.

The Pobjoy Mint has released a 2020 Preserve Planet Earth coin showing a koala. Fifteen percent of sales are earmarked for the New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services, which is Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization.

The $1 coin is being issued in the name of Niue.

Since September 2019 the wildfires in Australia have burned more than 27 million acres in one of the worst fire seasons on record. The fires killed at least 29 people and destroyed more than 2,500 homes. An estimated 1.25 billion animals also perished, including an estimated 8,000 koalas.

“The devastating effects the fires in Australia are having on the people, their homes, the wildlife and the landscape has been seen all over the globe,” according to the Pobjoy Mint. “The special coin has therefore been issued to help raise much needed funds” to help the Australian nation recover from the destruction the fires caused, and to help raise awareness of climate change issues, the Mint said.

The reverse features a map of Australia with the Australian national flag and a koala superimposed over the country.

A Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel version is limited to 2,020 mintage, while a Proof .925 fine silver version is limited to 750 pieces. A 2-ounce high relief silver coin has a mintage limit split between a standard version (300 coins) and a Reverse Frosted version (200 coins).

Delivery of the coins begins March 2.

The copper-nickel coin costs $17.95 and the standard silver coin is $59.95.

