Pobjoy Mint honors stamp with colorful coin

The Pobjoy Mint celebrates the 175th anniversary of the Two Penny Blue stamp with 2016 commemorative colorful crowns from the Ascension Islands, including the silver version shown here.

In 1990, with the release of the Penny Black crown coin, Pobjoy Mint brought together the two worlds of numismatics and philatelics. This coin was the first of many similar coins (as Coin World explored in the May 2015 monthly issue).

Sir Rowland Hill promoted the concept of a single uniform charge for the delivery of post regardless of the distance within the United Kingdom. From this concept, the modern postal system was born and on May 6, 1840, the Penny Black and Two Pence Blue stamps were issued by the Royal Mail. This simple concept of issuing a receipt and proof of payment for postage was quickly adopted by every country in the world, and this British innovation is now 175 years old.

The rare Two Pence Blue stamp, depicting Queen Victoria, is reproduced on the reverse of the 2015 coins, which were produced with a pearl-effect blue finish.

Copper-nickel and .925 fine silver versions of the design are available.

The obverse of each coin carries the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley.

Both coins weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter. The copper-nickel crown has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $23.95. The silver crown is limited to a mintage of 10,000 pieces and retails for $99.

To order the coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.