Pobjoy Mint, Ascension Islands Rule Britannia coins

The Pobjoy Mint celebrates the song Rule, Britannia! on a new collector coin struck in the name of Ascension Island.

The Pobjoy Mint has issued new coins on behalf of Ascension Island to commemorate the 275th Anniversary of the Composition of Rule, Britannia!

The patriotic British song originated from a poem written by James Thomson of the same name and was set to music in 1740 by Thomas Arne.

The song has always been strongly associated with the Royal Navy, but was also used by the British Army. This British tune was first performed at Cliveden, the country home of Frederick Prince of Wales on Aug. 1, 1740.

Britannia, the female personification of the British Isles who is known as a symbol of British unity, liberty and strength, is depicted on the reverse of the coin. Britannia is shown holding a shield displaying the Union Jack standing beside a regal looking lion.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley.

Both coins weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 milimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel crown has an unlimited mintage and retails for $16.95 each.

The silver crown has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and retails for $89 each.

To order, or for more information, visit the Pobjoy Mint’s website.