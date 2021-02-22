Pobjoy Mint honors nursing profession on new 50-penny coins

The Pobjoy Mint celebrates nurses on silver and copper-nickel 2021 50-penny coins for South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands. The copper-nickel coin appears here.

Nurses continue to play a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting their importance in good times and bad.

To celebrate nurses, the Pobjoy Mint, on behalf of the government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands, has released 2021 50-penny coins designed to reflect the universal role of nurses and their values.

These values have contributed to the medical care practiced on South Georgia in the past, during this present time and will also continue to do so in the future.

This coin design features values that nurses incorporate in their work, known as Compassion in Practice or the 6Cs: Competence, Communication, Care, Courage, Commitment and Compassion. The code presents the professional standards that nurses, midwives and nursing associates strive to uphold.

“While the majority of the world remains in the grip of the Coronavirus pandemic, this design is particularly apt for South Georgia as the Territory is currently COVID free and they are working with the support of British Antarctic Territory Medical Unit to ensure that the Territory is kept safe during this time,” according to Pobjoy.

The design features a heart in the center with the trace of a heartbeat running across it. The heart is swathed by the beautiful feathered wings of an angel symbolizing the protection the care workers offer those who are affected.

The 6Cs of Compassion in Practice are spelled out, around the border, with the coat of arms of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands at top and denomination at bottom.

The Pobjoy Mint’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The copper-nickel 50-penny coin is housed in a presentation pack, and the Proof silver version is presented in a box with a certificate. Both versions weigh 8 grams and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

The silver 50-penny coin is limited to a mintage of 199 pieces and retails for $71.95 each.

The copper-nickel version is limited to a mintage of 2,750 pieces and retails for $17.95.

To learn more, or to order the coins, visit www.pobjoy.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter