Pobjoy Mint hides Easter eggs on redesigned website

To celebrate its newly redesigned website, the Pobjoy Mint has hidden some Easter eggs at the site and is asking collectors to find them.

Visitors to the above site in the U.S., or www.pobjoy.co.uk in the United Kingdom, who email the locations of all 10 eggs, will be eligible for a prize. Two winners will be drawn, with one winner per website.

Winners will receive either a £70 or $100 voucher to spend on a silver coin of your choice from the current Pobjoy Mint collection.

To enter, find the eggs at the website. Submit a list of their locations via email.

The competition closes at midnight April 12.

