Pobjoy Mint continues glaciers of Antarctica £2 coin series

The Pobjoy Mint celebrates the glaciers of Antarctica with a series of £2 coins. The latest issue shows the glacier named for Saturn.

The fourth £2 coin in the Pobjoy Mint’s 2023 Antarctic Glaciers Series celebrates the continent’s Saturn glacier.

Each release in the series of legal tender coins from the British Antarctic Territory depicts a planet and a god/goddess. Uncirculated ringed-bimetallic £2 and Proof .925 fine silver versions are available for each release.

In total, six glaciers in Antarctica are named after planets, and are being featured in this series: glaciers Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

Saturn Glacier is located in the southeastern corner of Alexander Island in the British Antarctic Territory. It is six nautical miles long and two nautical miles wide, flowing south into the George VI Ice Shelf.

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Although the Saturn Glacier is not situated within the Planet Heights, it is named in association with the heights, along with other nearby glaciers named for planets of the Solar System.

The Roman god Saturn had two aspects, represented by his two wives. His wife Ops was a goddess of wealth and abundance whereas his other wife, Lua, was a goddess of war and destruction.

Approved by Buckingham Palace this coin carries an effigy of King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The reverse features the ice sheet at lower left, an image of the god Saturn holding a scythe at right, with the planet Saturn in the upper left field. The six planets after which the glaciers are named are also shown in the coin’s ring area, surrounding each design.

Both coins weigh 12 grams and measure 28.4 millimeters in diameter.

The Uncirculated £2 coin has a mintage limit of 1,950 pieces and retails for $17.95 each.

The Proof silver £2 coin is limited to 175 pieces and retails for $65.95 each.

To order, or learn more, visit the Pobjoy Mint’s website, www.pobjoy.com.

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