Pobjoy Mint completes 12 Days of Christmas series

The 12th and final annual 20th-ounce gold Angel coin with a privy mark for the “Twelve Days of Christmas” song has been released. The 2015 issue honors “12 drummers drumming.”

The Isle of Man’s 2015 Angel gold coin for Christmas with privy mark completes the 12-year series honoring the “Twelve Days of Christmas” song.

The Isle of Man annually issues a Proof Angel 20th-ounce .999 fine gold bearing a special privy mark on its reverse reflecting a Christmas theme. This special edition has a limited edition of 1,000 coins worldwide.

Since 2004, the privy mark each year represents a different verse of the well-known Christmas carol. The 2015 mark is a tiny drum with drumsticks and with the number 12 below it, all situated above the dragon's nose.

The obverse of the coin carries the standard Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2015 coin is approved by Buckingham Palace.

The coin weighs 1.55 grams, measures 15 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces.

It retails for $169.

For more information, or to order the coin, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.