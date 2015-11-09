Pobjoy Mint completes 12 Days of Christmas series
- Published: Nov 9, 2015, 4 AM
The Isle of Man’s 2015 Angel gold coin for Christmas with privy mark completes the 12-year series honoring the “Twelve Days of Christmas” song.
The Isle of Man annually issues a Proof Angel 20th-ounce .999 fine gold bearing a special privy mark on its reverse reflecting a Christmas theme. This special edition has a limited edition of 1,000 coins worldwide.
Since 2004, the privy mark each year represents a different verse of the well-known Christmas carol. The 2015 mark is a tiny drum with drumsticks and with the number 12 below it, all situated above the dragon's nose.
The obverse of the coin carries the standard Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2015 coin is approved by Buckingham Palace.
The coin weighs 1.55 grams, measures 15 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces.
It retails for $169.
For more information, or to order the coin, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.
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