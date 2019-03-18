The second coin in a series of $1 coins from the British Virgin Islands showcases James’s flamingos.

The Pobjoy Mint has issued the second coin in a series of six $1 coins to be issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands featuring flamingos.

These tropical birds have long legs, long curvy necks and, of course, they are pink. The color pink comes from beta-carotene in the crustaceans and plankton that flamingos eat. Flamingos kept in captivity will actually turn white if their diet is not supplemented with elements from their natural diet.

The six flamingo species recognized by most sources are being featured on the dollar coin series. The second coin in the series features James’s flamingos.

Named after Harry Berkeley James, a British naturalist who studied the bird, the species was thought to be extinct until a remote population was discovered in 1956. This species has a very long neck and its plumage is very pale pink with bright crimson, carmine streaks around the back. One of its more distinguishable features is its bright yellow bill with a black tip.

The coin series is issued in virenium, an alloy of copper, nickel and zinc that was developed by Pobjoy Mint and that is light gold in color.

The coin itself shows two adult James’s flamingoes, with one of the birds sifting through the water for food. Both flamingos appear in full color, highlighting their pale pink plumage and yellow bills.

The obverse features the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Each flamingo coin weighs 8 grams, measures 28.4 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limited to 3,500 pieces. Each is priced at $13.95.

A display folder for all six coins is also available as a separate purchase.

The first coin in the series showcases the American flamingo. Subsequent coins will celebrate the Chilean, Greater, Andean and Lesser flamingoes.

For more information, or to order, visit the Pobjoy Mint’s website.

