Pobjoy issues limited mintage silver flamingo bullion coin

The Pobjoy Mint has released a 2021 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coin for the British Virgin Islands that depicts the American flamingo.

A new 1-ounce silver bullion coin from the Pobjoy Mint celebrates the American flamingo.

The Frosted Reverse 2021 American Flamingo .999 fine silver bullion coin was issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government. It has a denomination of $1.

The coin shows the endemic American flamingo standing on one leg with a flock of flamingos in the background.

American flamingos are a large species, also known as the Caribbean flamingo. Most of this birds’ plumage is pink, giving rise to its earlier name of “rosy flamingo.” The wing coverts are red and the primary and secondary flight feathers are black. The bill of this particular species is pink and white with an extensively black tip while its legs are entirely pink.

The word “flamingo” comes from the Portuguese or Spanish “flamengo,” meaning flame-colored, which is particularly apt for this bird with its pink or reddish color coming from carotenoids in its diet of animal or plant plankton.

The birds are very social, living in colonies that can number in the thousands, and their characteristic pose is standing on one leg with the other leg tucked up beneath the body.

Queen image, specifications

The obverse carries the Queen Elizabeth II effigy used exclusively by Pobjoy Mint. A silver bullion privy mark P is also present, which is unique to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins.

The coin measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and weighs 31.103 grams. It as a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces, available through bullion distributors now.

Two companion .999 fine gold collector versions sold out upon pre-release or shortly after release May 5.

The 1-ounce gold $100 coin’s mintage limit was 100 pieces. The half-gram gold $4 coin’s mintage limit was 199 pieces.

To learn more about the Pobjoy Mint, visit the firms’ website, www.pobjoy.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter