Pobjoy issues first 50-penny coin with pearl black finish

Pobjoy Mint has issued the world’s first pearl black 50-penny coin.

The 2020 copper-nickel coin for Gibraltar celebrates the 180th anniversary of the famed Penny Black stamp, which was the subject of the world’s first Pearl Black coins, Isle of Man crown coins issued by Pobjoy 30 years ago that won multiple awards in the Coin of the Year Awards contest.

The Penny Black was the world’s first adhesive stamp. Introduced in Britain in 1840 by postal reformer Rowland Hill, the stamp made philatelic history. The design by Henry Corbould shows the profile of the young Queen Victoria. The stamp quickly became very popular, known all over as the “Penny Black.”

The 50-penny coin’s reverse reproduces the same reverse design as used for the 1990 coin, showing the image of the stamp, but with a change of anniversary and denomination. The coin’s obverse features the Pobjoy Mint effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and identifies Gibraltar as the issuing nation.

In addition, several precious metal versions of the coin have been produced.

The copper-nickel coin is presented in a colorful pack. It has an issue limit of 7,500 pieces and retails for $15.95.

Details and pricing, and ordering information, are available at the Pobjoy Mint website.

