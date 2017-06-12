Pobjoy issues Falkland Islands coins for liberation

The Pobjoy Mint has issued plain and colorful crown coins for the Falkland Islands commemorating the 35th anniversary of their liberation.

The long-running dispute between Britain and Argentina over the ownership of the Falkland Islands was brought to a head on March 19, 1982, when 50 Argentines landed on South Georgia Island and hoisted their flag. The conflict escalated into war, which ended June 14, 1982.

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Falklands Liberation, Pobjoy Mint has produced a Lest We Forget Poppy coin for the British Overseas Territory, in honor of the British soldiers who gave their lives for the sovereignty of their country.

Argentina continues to dispute the outcome of the battle and issue coins marking the battle as well.

The invasion began on April 2, after then Argentinian President Leopoldo Galtieri ordered troops to begin landing and taking control of the islands. The British government, then led by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, responded to this attack by sending a large task force (including a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew, who personally fought in the battle) to recapture the Islands.

The campaign launched by Margaret Thatcher, which may have initiated her nickname “the Iron Lady,” was one of the most memorable events in recent British history; British forces operated 8,000 miles from home and in terrible conditions.

Almost 1,000 people on both sides of the conflict lost their lives during the 74-day war, which ended June 14 with the surrender of Argentina and the announcement of Britain as the victor.

Four different versions of the same design are available, in copper-nickel, in silver, and with or without color, all coins bearing the 1-crown denomination.

The obverse of the coins depicts the Pobjoy Mint’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The common reverse features the silhouette of a soldier poised in thought while standing over the grave of a fallen comrade. A poppy, the symbol of remembrance, appears in the foreground.

Multiple shades of red bring the poppy to life on the colorful versions, according to the Pobjoy Mint.

Each of the coins measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter and weigh 28.28 grams. The copper-nickel coins are limited to a mintage of 10,000 pieces, between both versions. The silver coins are limited to a mintage of 2,000 coins, between both versions. Mintages between versions will be based on actual sales.

The plain copper-nickel coin is priced at $16.95 and the colorful version costs $23.95. The plain silver coin is available for $65 and the colorful version is priced at $69.

To order the coin, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.