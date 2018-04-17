The Pobjoy Mint is issuing 1-crown coins from the Ascension Islands to commemorate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The next royal wedding is scheduled for May 19, when Prince Henry of Wales marries Meghan Markle.

The Pobjoy Mint has announced commemorative coins for the occasion, issued in the name of the Ascension Islands.

The wedding is set for noon that Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple exchange their vows.

The couple is inviting 2,640 members of the public to the grounds of Windsor Castle. Of these special invitations, 1,200 will be from nominations by the nine regional lord lieutenants, to enable representatives from the whole of the United Kingdom to attend. The invited public will be able to watch the arrival of all the guests as well as the bridge and groom, and also the carriage procession as it leaves St. George’s Chapel and travels around Windsor Town before returning to the castle.

The design of the commemorative coins features the initials of the royal couple as M&H in the center, surrounded by a depiction of a ribbon supported by four cherubs. The wedding date is displayed in the ribbon. A fifth cherub flies above, blowing a fanfare in celebration of the wedding.

The obverse of the coins features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II that is produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The Uncirculated copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver coins (both versions denominated 1 crown) each weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel coin has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and retails for $16.95, and the silver coin has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces and retails for $65 each.

To order, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.