The Pobjoy Mint has issued a colorful titanium $1 coin for Fiji depicting the yellow tree frog.

The Pobjoy Mint is continuing to issue colorful titanium coins.

One of its newest titanium releases is a 2018 $1 coin for Fiji, celebrating the yellow tree frog.

Pobjoy also offers the design on a Proof .925 fine silver $2 coin.

The yellow tree frog (Platymantis vitiensis) “captures the essence of the rainforest with its vivid colours and unusual appearance,” according to the Pobjoy Mint.

The reverse design features a yellow tree frog resting on some leaves.

The obverse of each coin features the Fijian coat of arms, a heraldic design consisting of a shield with the Cross of St. George, Fijian warriors, a canoe and a lion.

The Fiji tree frog is a tree-dwelling frog endemic to Fiji.

This little frog can be found in an array of different colors, from a creamy gray to a vivid yellow. These frogs are nocturnal animals and both forage for food and look for a partner to reproduce at night, and then lay their eggs in leaf axils, particularly of Pandanus trees. As the frogs are terrestrial breeders, miniature frogs, rather than tadpoles, hatch from the eggs.

Although these frogs are not currently considered endangered, they are confined to small pockets of forest on small islands so are inherently at risk from deforestation and other introduced predators. In the wild, the frogs live close to rivers and streams and prefer living among secluded foliage. They are good swimmers and climbers and can jump quite a distance to evade predators.

As titanium reacts differently with every strike, each $1 coin is technically different and varies slightly in color. A lined effect present on the coins is also unique to this metal.

Each version of the coin is offered encapsulated in an acrylic capsule for protection and housed in a red box with a certificate of authenticity.

The silver $2 coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces and retails for $65.

The titanium dollar weighs 10 grams, measures 36.1 millimeters in diameter, has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces and retails for $59.

