Pobjoy issues 50-penny Trooping the Colour coin honor

A new 50-penny coin from the Pobjoy Mint marks the 95th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

To commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on April 21, the Pobjoy Mint issued a 50-penny coin on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory.

The coin features Queen Elizabeth II on horseback during a Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Trooping the Colour is a ceremony performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies to mark the official birthday of the British sovereign. This ceremony has been a tradition for more than 260 years and it takes place in June every year.

The ceremony, also known as the Queen’s Birthday Parade, is an impressive display of pageantry by the queen’s personal troops, the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade, with Queen Elizabeth II herself attending and taking the salute.

She has taken the salute at every parade since her accession to the throne in 1952 other than in 1955 when there was a national rail strike. In 2020 the event almost got canceled due to the national lockdown, but instead, a scaled-down parade took place in Windsor.

Specifications, two versions

The design is available in Diamond Finish copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver versions.

The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II exclusive to Pobjoy Mint.

Both coins weigh 8 grams and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel coin has a mintage limit of 2,750 pieces and retails for $19.95.

The silver coin has a mintage limit of 199 pieces and retails for $74.95.

Delivery of coins begins May 11.

For more details, or to order, visit the firm’s website, www.pobjoy.com.

