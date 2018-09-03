The Pobjoy Mint marks the anniversary of Sir Walter Raleigh’s death with two new coins, including this Proof .925 fine silver $10 piece.

Sir Walter Raleigh was one of the most notable figures of the Elizabethan era.

To mark the 400th anniversary of his death, the Pobjoy Mint has issued a pair of coins depicting his famous ship, the Ark Raleigh, the ship that was constructed for Raleigh, along with a portrait of the explorer.

The program features a copper-nickel dollar and Proof .925 fine silver $10 coin.

Sir Walter Raleigh was an English writer, poet, courtier and explorer.

Between 1579 and 1583 Raleigh fought in the service of Queen Elizabeth I. Tall, handsome and self-confident, Raleigh rose rapidly at court upon his return from service and quickly became a favorite. He was rewarded with a large estate in Ireland, trade privileges and a knighthood. In 1586 he was appointed captain of the Queen’s Guard, his highest office at court.

Raleigh was instrumental in the English colonization of North America, having a royal patent to explore the New World. After hearing of the legend of El Dorado, the famous City of Gold, Raleigh went on two voyages in search of it, which led him to the northern coast of South America and the Caribbean Sea. When he returned to England, he brought with him potatoes and tobacco, both previously unknown in Europe.

The obverse of the coin features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively for Pobjoy Mint.

Both coins weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel dollar has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces; mintage of the silver $10 coin is limited to 2,000 pieces.

The dollar retails for $16.95 and the $10 coin’s price is $65.

To order the coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.

