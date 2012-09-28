Pobjoy honors Egyptian bust
- Published: Sep 28, 2012, 8 PM
A bust of Egypt’s Queen Nefertiti found a century ago by a German archaeologist is now the inspiration for a shapely coin from the Pobjoy Mint.
The British Virgin Islands marks the centennial of the Dec. 6, 1912, discovery of the famous bust with a Proof .999 fine silver $10 coin. Queen Nefertiti was the Great Royal Wife of the Egyptian Pharaoh Akhenaten.
The coin’s shape follows the outline of the famous bust, showing Queen Nefertiti on the reverse and a resized Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.
The coin weighs 31.103 grams and measures 32 millimeters wide and 61 millimeters tall. With a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces, the coin retails for $199 plus shipping and handling. To order, telephone the Pobjoy Mint at 877-476-2569 or visit its website, www.pobjoy.com. ¦
