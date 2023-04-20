Pobjoy continues Mask series with leopard dollar coin

All images courtesy of the Pobjoy Mint.

The fourth coin in the Pobjoy Mint’s African Animals Mask series showcases the leopard.

Pobjoy Mint’s fourth coin in its 2023 African Animal Masks series showcases the leopard.

Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, this new dollar series is produced in virenium, a patented silver-colored base metal alloy in the nickel family, with copper and zinc included.

The reverse of the new coin features the head of a leopard styled as though it is an African mask, with a special incused rim border in an African pattern to continue the theme, where the animal’s name and the coin denomination are also found.

Leopards play an essential role in supporting Africa’s ecosystem by maintaining populations and removing unhealthy animals from the habitat, according to the Pobjoy Mint.

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Under human pressures and suffering from habitat loss, they are often referred to as the most elusive of the savannah’s big cats.

Naturally shy and mainly nocturnal, leopards are remarkably camouflaged with their spotted coats and are superb climbers, often using trees to scan for prey.

Reverses of coins in the 2023 African Animal Masks series separately feature the African elephant, rhino, lion, leopard, buffalo and meerkat.

The obverse of all the coins in the series shows the coat of arms of Sierra Leone.

Each coin weighs 8 grams and measures 28.4 millimeters in diameter.

Each issue has a mintage limit of 950 pieces, and each coin retails for $12.95.

A specially designed album for all six coins is offered separately for $7 plus shipping.

To order the coins, or learn more, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

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