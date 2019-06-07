The Pobjoy Mint has issued a colorful copper-nickel 50-penny coin for Gibraltar to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

June 6, 1944, was a turning point of World War II, as a massive military assault to liberate Western Europe from Nazi occupation helped turn the war.

The Pobjoy Mint partnered with Gibraltar to issue a colorful 2019 copper-nickel 50-penny coin marking the 75th anniversary of that pivotal event.

Codenamed Operation Overlord, the battle is better known as D-Day.

The coin shows the coastline of Normandy with its geographic names, and with the five codenamed beaches involved in the invasion identified by dividers. The three national flags of the Allied forces (United States of America, United Kingdom and Canada) are shown in full color.

The coin is a reminder of the courage of these troops — as Gen. Dwight D Eisenhower said: “The free men of the world are marching together to Victory!”

The obverse features the Pobjoy Mint effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 8 grams and measures 27.3 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces and retails for $15.95 each.

To order the coin, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.

