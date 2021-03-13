Pobjoy celebrates parrotfish with colorful titanium coin

A new titanium coin from the Pobjoy Mint shows three parrotfish in color against a blue background.

A new titanium £2 coin from the British Indian Ocean Territory features a colorful parrotfish.

The coin features three parrotfish among the corals in tropical waters, the fish highlighted in greenish titanium against a blue titanium background.

Parrotfish are found in relatively shallow tropical and subtropical oceans, with the group displaying the largest species richness in the Indo-Pacific. For fish, the arrangement of their teeth is unusual — on the external surface of their jaw bones, forming a parrot-like beak that gives the group its name.

The clear waters of the coral reefs of the British Indian Ocean Territory provide a perfect habitat for a wide range of fish including parrotfish. As for many species, their bright colors can serve two purposes: to attract attention from a potential mate or to deter a rival from entering their territory. At the same time, their extraordinary patterns can distract or confuse predators.

About the coins

Due to the difficulty of striking titanium coins and because titanium reacts differently with every strike, each parrotfish coin is technically different from the others. A lined effect present on the coins is unique to this metal.

The obverse of the coin features the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The design is also available in an Uncirculated copper-nickel version. The copper-nickel coin is presented in a pouch. It weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces that retail for $15.95 each.

The titanium coin is protected by an acrylic capsule and then packaged in a red box with a certificate of authenticity. The titanium coin weighs 10 grams and measures 36.1 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $59.

To order, visit the issuer website, www.pobjoy.com.

