A genuine Lincoln cent plated in gold is inset in the British Virgin Islands Proof 2022 5-ounce silver $30 coin marking the centennial of the Lincoln Memorial.

Pobjoy Mint has released a Proof 2022 .999 fine 5-ounce silver $30 coin to mark the centennial of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The coin was issued by British Virgin Islands government and joins a Reverse Frosted 1-ounce silver $1 bullion coin already released.

In 1913, Congress approved the design and location of the memorial, with construction beginning in 1914. May 30 marks the 100th anniversary of the completion of the Lincoln Memorial.

Honoring the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, the memorial features a statue of the seated Lincoln that was carved under the supervision of sculptor Daniel Chester French.

The Lincoln cent featuring the memorial was issued between 1959 and 2008. Pobjoy subjected genuine Lincoln cents to a “goldclad” process and inset one, showing the Lincoln Memorial reverse, into each silver coin, below the seated figure of Lincoln.

The obverse carries an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 155.52 grams, measures 65 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage of 299 pieces.

The Proof 5-ounce silver $30 coin retails for $449.

Visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

