The Pobjoy Mint and Ascension Islands have announced 2019 coins to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing mission.

Pobjoy Mint has announced the release of 2019 coins that commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first man setting foot on the moon.

The 2019 coins include the official National Aeronautics and Space Administration logo, for which NASA granted special permission.

Apollo 11 launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 16, 1969, and landed on the moon four days later (July 20).

After the lunar lander settled on the surface of the Moon’s Sea of Tranquility, mission control in Houston was notified with the historic words “The Eagle has landed.”

Six hours after landing, Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the lunar surface, making the now famous statement “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” The planting of the U.S. flag on the surface of the moon marked the U.S. victory in the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union, which had begun in 1950s.

Uncirculated copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver examples of the coin, both denominated 1 crown, are being released on behalf of the government of Ascension Island, the south Atlantic Ocean nation that has a direct link to the Apollo 11 mission.

Devil’s Ashpit on the eastern side of Ascension Island made a perfect site to build a NASA tracking station. Volcanic peaks surrounding the site provided a natural shield against radar and other interference from elsewhere on the island. Originally constructed in 1965 to support the earlier Surveyor missions, it also supported the later deep space and Apollo manned missions and tracked Apollo 11 on its flight to the moon.

The common reverse design on Pobjoy Mint’s anniversary coins for the Ascension Island recreates the momentous occasion, featuring an astronaut standing on the surface of the moon and saluting.

The American flag and the Eagle lunar module can be seen in the background. Earth can be seen in the distance with the continents of North and South America in view. This view of Earth replicates the image used on the medal that accompanied the astronauts on their historic mission. The NASA logo also appears.

The obverse carries the Pobjoy Mint effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Both coins weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel coin is packaged in a special color pack. It has a mintage limit of 25,000 pieces and retails for $17.95.

The silver coin is presented in an acrylic capsule and is packaged in a red box along with a certificate of authenticity. It is limited to a mintage of 5,000 and retails for $59.95.

For more information or to order the coins, visit the issuer’s website.

