A special Peter Rabbit design is available only on collector versions of a 2019 50-penny coin of the United Kingdom, including the colorful Proof silver version shown here.

Peter Rabbit, Beatrix Potter’s much-loved literary creation, will appear on new 2019 50-penny coins for the United Kingdom.

Peter Rabbit was first introduced onto UK coins in 2016 to celebrate Beatrix Potter’s 150th anniversary and since then has appeared on UK coins in 2017 and 2018. However, the 2019 issues are commemorative coins and will not be entering general circulation, so collector versions are the only way to own the new edition.

For the 2019 coins, the Royal Mint offers a new design following a deal brokered by Silvergate Media, the global licensing agent for Peter Rabbit on behalf of Penguin Ventures.

Royal Mint coin designer Emma Noble created a design on the 2019 coins to highlight the style of Potter’s original illustration.

Three coins bearing the 2019 design are available for collectors: a Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel example, a Proof .925 fine silver version, and a Proof .9167 fine gold coin.

The silver coin features color to imbue the coin with the hand-painted style of the books.

All of the coins feature the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

All of the coins measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

The BU and silver coins weigh 8 grams. The gold coin weighs 15.5 grams.

The BU coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for £10. The silver coin is limited to 30,000 mintage and retails for £65. The gold coin has a mintage limit of 500 pieces and retails for £795.

To order the coins, visit the Royal Mint website.

