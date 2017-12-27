Peru honors threatened Andean condor with coin

Peru has issued a circulating commemorative 1-nuevo-sol coin as part of a new series of coins honoring the nation’s endangered wildlife.

The Central Bank of Peru has issued a new circulating commemorative 1-nuevo-sol coin honoring the Andean condor.

The coin, released Dec. 13, is the third in a series that began in 2017 and that celebrates Peru’s threatened wildlife.

A total of 10 million examples of the coin have been released. These are legal tender and will circulate alongside previous 1-nuevo-sol coins.

The obverse of the new coin depicts the coat of arms of Peru surrounded by a legend translating to “Central Reserve Bank of Peru,” the year of issuance and an inscribed polygon of eight sides.

The reverse shows a soaring Andean condor in flight, wings extended, and in the background the silhouette of a chain of mountains representing the Cordillera de los Andes.

There is also a geometric design of vertical lines, the national Mint’s mark, the scientific name of the Andean condor, Vultur gryphus, the denomination numerals and the name of the monetary unit. Next to the denomination are concentric circles with a hummingbird, a symbol of the series.

Earlier issues celebrate the Andean spectacled bear (released July 19) and the Tumbes crocodile (released Nov. 8).

The 1-nuevo-sol coins weigh 7.32 grams and measure 25.5 millimeters in diameter.