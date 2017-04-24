Perth Mint strikes 5-ounce Tyrannosaurus Rex coin
- Published: Apr 24, 2017, 10 AM
Melbourne Mint (a distributor and not a striking facility) is launching a Proof Tyrannosaurus Rex 5-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 coin in the name of Tuvalu on May 2.
The coin was struck by the Perth Mint.
Raised lines spark collector interest: Inside Coin World: Raised lines and die gouges can create curious effects on coins. This week's Inside Coin World has plenty on the topic.
The reverse of the coin shows the dinosaur’s ferocious mouth gaping open, ready to attack, with T-REX below in a cartoonish style.
The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The coin has a diameter of 60 millimeters, allowing the design to have greater effect. The coin has a mintage limited to 500 pieces.
The American distributor is GovMint.com, but no pricing information was available as of April 24.
To learn more about the coin, visit the Melbourne Mint website.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform