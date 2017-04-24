Images courtesy of the Melbourne Mint.

Issued for Tuvalu, a Proof 5-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 coin depicts the ferocious Tyrannosaurus Rex. The coin has a mintage limit of 500 pieces.

Melbourne Mint (a distributor and not a striking facility) is launching a Proof Tyrannosaurus Rex 5-ounce .9999 fine silver $5 coin in the name of Tuvalu on May 2.

The coin was struck by the Perth Mint.

The reverse of the coin shows the dinosaur’s ferocious mouth gaping open, ready to attack, with T-REX below in a cartoonish style.

The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin has a diameter of 60 millimeters, allowing the design to have greater effect. The coin has a mintage limited to 500 pieces.

The American distributor is GovMint.com, but no pricing information was available as of April 24.

To learn more about the coin, visit the Melbourne Mint website.