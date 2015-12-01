Perth Mint puts gold, silver at investors’ fingertips

The Perth Mint has announced a new secure online trading platform that offers investors the ability to buy and store precious metals with the Mint.

The Perth Mint has announced a new secure online trading platform that offers investors the ability to buy and store precious metals with the Mint.

The Perth Mint has a new secure online trading platform that offers investors the ability to buy and store precious metals with the Mint.

Press release from the Perth Mint:

The Perth Mint has made investing in precious metals even easier with a secure online trading platform that offers investors the ability to buy and store with the Mint.

Provided with trusted storage facilities, which are guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia, and with complete account privacy, investors are able to confidently transact with live pricing day or night, seven days a week. The platform facilitates immediate manual market orders or automatic price-sensitive trades when an investor’s preferred metal price is reached.

What is a bullion coin?

“Offering the only government guaranteed investment and storage program in the world, The Perth Mint has deep connections in the global market, and has been providing a range of precious metal coins and bars for investors for more than 100 years,” said Perth Mint Manager, Analysis and Strategy, Bron Suchecki.

“We currently store some $2.7 billion worth of precious metals for more than 21,000 clients located in 105 countries, and we anticipate that these numbers will increase dramatically with our new online system now in place,” he added.

Investors can open an online depository account via www.perthmint.com/storage/open-account.html and start trading with just $50 per transaction. For the savvy investor under the age of 18 years, regular investments can be made into an account established on their behalf by a parent or legal guardian.

“Should events cause an investor to want to take delivery of physical product, they are able to obtain a globally accepted range of coins and bars that are manufactured at our minting and refining facilities located in Perth,” Mr. Suchecki continued.

Investors are able to choose from the range of bullion storage options at The Perth Mint on www.perthmint.com/storage or purchase a variety of Australian bullion coins, minted and cast bars for delivery at www.perthmintbullion.com.

As an industry leader, The Perth Mint also operates one of the largest accredited refineries in the world, processing more than $15 billion worth of conflict-free gold and silver annually. Therefore, investors can be assured that the metals they buy are obtained from trustworthy ethical sources.

For further details contact Perth Mint Depository by telephone, toll free, at 1300 651 465 (Australia), or +61 8 9421 7250 (International) or via email.