Perth Mint launches Vintage Travel Poster silver coin series

Australia’s Perth Mint has launched a new coin series highlighting vintage travel posters. The first coin in the series shows a famous “Australia” (Kangaroo) image from the 1950s.

Australia is a popular destination for many determined world travelers but for those whose sense of wanderlust is an itch that can’t be scratched, one of the Perth Mint’s newest coins may well substitute.

The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar is the first release in a new series celebrating historic vintage travel poster designs.

In the mid-to-late 1950s and throughout the 1960s, Australia was experiencing exponential growth in its tourism industry, thanks in part to the Australian National Tourism Association commissioning artists to design a series of promotional travel posters.

English-born artist and designer Dame Eileen Mayo was one of the artists commissioned by the ANTA to produce poster designs, one of which was the “Australia” (Kangaroo) design first released in 1957.

The coin’s reverse features a colorful representation of the iconic poster and is headed by the inscription VINTAGE TRAVEL. The Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark, and the coin’s weight and fineness also appear in the design. Jennifer McKenna is credited with the design for the new coin.

The coin’s obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the denomination and 2014.

The coin measures 47.6 millimeters tall and 27.6 millimeters wide.

The coin has a maximum mintage of 5,000 pieces. Each coin is housed in a latex case that allows collectors to see both sides of the coin. It is presented in a themed shipper, and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The coins retail from the Perth Mint for $99 in Australian funds, and the coin is availble for order through the the Perth Mint website.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coin to collectors in North America for $79.95 in U.S. funds, with quantity discounts available. Purchases of three to five coins cost $76.95 each, and six or more are priced at $74.95 each.

The Talisman website makes the coins available, or telephone the firm toll free at 888-552-2646.