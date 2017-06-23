Perth Mint launches Ghostbusters coins for Tuvalu

The Perth Mint celebrates the 1984 movie Ghostbusters with the first in a series of coins. The Reverse Proof silver dollar shows the three main characters.

The ghost-hunting fictional scientists played by actors Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Harold Ramis now appear on a colorful Reverse Proof .9999 fine silver dollar from Tuvalu.

Ghostbusters is a blockbuster supernatural and science fiction comedy film that follows the story of three doctors working in the Paranormal Studies Department of Columbia University in New York. After being fired for their unreliable and suspect findings, research, and methods, the three decide to start their own business specializing in paranormal investigations under the name “Ghostbusters.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Together, Peter Venkman (played by actor Bill Murray), Raymond “Ray” Stantz (Dan Akroyd), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) set up shop in an abandoned firehouse in New York City and convert a Cadillac ambulance into the Ectomobile.

They eventually stumble upon a gateway to another dimension that begins wreaking havoc on the metropolis, so they attempt to save Manhattan from the mass destruction caused by the ancient Sumerian god Gozer, who takes the form of a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

The reverse of the Ghostbusters coin was designed by Perth Mint artist Thomas Vaughan. It shows the characters as they appeared in the film, against a backdrop of New York City and an ominous, green colored sky. The design also includes the famous “No Ghosts” logo and the legend GHOSTBUSTERS.

The charm of the Morgan dollar, plus a look at the largest U.S. gold coin to circulate: Another column in the July 3 Coin World takes a look at the whimsical names of the $2 Federal Reserve note

The obverse features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 31.107 grams, measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces. It is the first in a series being issued for the movie.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coins for $74.95 each, and quantity discounts may be available. To order, visit the firm’s website.