Perth Mint joins celebration for Queen’s birthday

Palace photo by DAVID ILIFF. License: CC-BY-SA 3.0; coin images courtesy of the Perth Mint.

The Perth Mint has issued three new commemorative coins to mark the historic 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, including this Proof quarter-ounce gold $25 coin.

The Perth Mint has issued three Proof coins to mark the April 21 birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, her 90th.

On that day, the queen (who ascended the throne in 1952) became the first reigning British monarch to reach that milestone.

The coins are a 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar, a quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold $25 piece and a High Relief 2-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin.

The reverse of each coin depicts St. Edward’s Crown surrounded by branches of the golden wattle, Australia’s national flower. Wattle was depicted in the brooch presented to the queen during her coronation tour of Australia in 1954.

The inscriptions H.M. QUEEN ELIZABETH II and 90TH BIRTHDAY, the date 21-4-2016, and the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark, also feature in the design, from artist Natasha Muhl.

The coins were approved by Buckingham Palace, according to the Perth Mint.

Each commemorative coin is individually presented in a gift box within a themed shipper and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The silver dollar has a weight of 31.135 grams, diameter of 32.6 millimeters and mintage limit of 5,000 pieces. The gold $25 coin has a weight of 7.777 grams, diameter of 20.6 millimeters and mintage limit of 1,000 pieces. The gold $100 coin has a weight of 62.215 grams, diameter of 36.6 millimeters and mintage limit of 300 pieces.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers two of the coins to buyers in North America: the silver dollar is priced at $69.95, with various discounts available depending on quantity of coins purchased, and the gold $25 coin is priced at $459.95.

For more information or to order, visit the distributor website.