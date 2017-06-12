Perth Mint issues unique diamond coinage trio

A trio of unique precious metal coins from the Perth Mint feature Argyle diamonds as part of the design. The set sells for $1.8 million Australian.

The Perth Mint’s newest exclusive product offering is no diamond in the rough.

The unique trio of kilogram precious metal coins bearing special diamonds — unveiled June 7 — is limited to a mintage of one each and has a hefty price tag to boot; the coins, as a collection, are offered for $1.8 million Australian (about $1,358,758 U.S.).

The Australian Trilogy celebrates a selection of the nation’s natural treasures and is the Mint’s most significant numismatic release for 2017, according to the Perth Mint.

In a convergence of color and light, the collection showcases three of Australia’s most beloved fauna on three precious metal kilo coins.

Each coin is hand set with a natural fancy colored diamond from Rio Tinto’s Argyle Diamond Mine.

On an Australian Kookaburra coin, crafted from .9999 fine gold, two kookaburras perched on a wooden fence gaze toward a 0.47-carat round brilliant cut fancy deep purple-pink diamond.

Crafted from .9995 fine platinum, the Australian Kangaroo coin portrays the iconic animal bounding across an outback plain, hopping over a 0.46-carat emerald cut fancy dark gray-violet diamond.

To complete the trilogy, a .9167 fine rose gold Australian Koala coin illustrates this native marsupial in a rural landscape between a eucalyptus tree and a 0.58-carat emerald cut fancy intense pink diamond.

Each coin also includes a title inscription, the 2017 year-date, the weight, fineness and metal and the Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark.

Confirming its status as official legal tender of Australia, each release also displays the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on its obverse.

The Perth Mint has not disclosed the face value for the coins, though the gold coin is denominated $5,000, based on publicity video released by the Perth Mint. The face value for the rose gold coin and platinum coin have not been confirmed.

Diamond cooperation

The Premier of Western Australia, Mark McGowan, helped unveil the one-of-a-kind coin collection.

Officiating at the event, McGowan said that the creation of such an exceptional collector’s item reinforces Australia’s position on the world stage as a country of rare riches and unique wildlife.

“The Perth Mint and Rio Tinto Argyle Diamonds are global leaders in their respective industries and purveyors of superb craftsmanship. I am proud to unveil a creation which captures the treasures of our State,” Premier McGowan said.

The Perth Mint’s association with Argyle Pink Diamonds began in 2008 when it became a select atelier for the Western Australian based diamond consortium. In 2012 this retail relationship developed into a collaborative partnership with the creation of an annual range of luxurious collectibles.

According to the Perth Mint, since then, these diamond edition ingots and coins have received worldwide acclaim. While many issues sold out within weeks of their release, the iconic 2016 Kimberley Treasure coin valued at $1 million sold to an international buyer within just 48 hours.

“The Australian Trilogy has elevated our creations to a new level with three diamond studded gold and platinum coins in one dazzling presentation,” said Perth Mint chief executive officer, Richard Hayes.

The coins are on display in the Perth Mint’s retail shop in Perth, Western Australia, through the end of June, or until a buyer secures the unique set.

Perth Mint officials wanted “to give the people of Western Australia and the many visitors to our State the opportunity to view this prized treasure,” Hayes said, in the press release from the Perth Mint.