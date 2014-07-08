Perth Mint issues high-relief Kangaroo 1-ounce silver $1 coin

A new high-relief Proof 2014 Kangaroo 1-ounce silver dollar is available from the Perth Mint.

The Perth Mint continues its series of high-relief Proof 1-ounce silver coins celebrating Australian animals with a coin showing the kangaroo.

The 2014 silver dollar is minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die, according to the Perth Mint. The coin is 32.6 millimeters in diameter, smaller than the Perth Mint’s standard 1-ounce silver dollar, to create a thicker planchet allowing for better striking of the high relief design.

Designer Tom Vaughan created the reverse, which depicts an adult kangaroo standing on its haunches, next to a fence on a rural property in Australia. The design includes the inscription AUSTRALIAN KANGAROO, the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark, and the 2014 year-date.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, and the denomination are on the obverse.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams (1 ounce). It has a mintage of 20,000 pieces, with 19,000 available singly (a three-coin set with a mintage of 1,000 sets and containing similar high-relief examples of the Koala and Kookaburra coins will be issued at some point).

The individual coin is issued at $94.55 Australian for sales outside of Australia.

The Perth Mint offers the coin for $89.24 in U.S. funds.

To order from the Perth Mint, visit its website.

Talisman Coins, official distributors for the Perth Mint, offers the coin for $84.95 in U.S. funds each, with purchases of five to nine examples available at $82.95 each, and 10 or more available at $79.95 each.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.