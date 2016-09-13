First-ever delta-shaped silver coin honors Star Trek

The world’s first Delta-shaped silver coin marks the 50th anniversary of Star Trek. The Perth Mint issued the 1-ounce silver coin for Tuvalu.

The Perth Mint has struck the world’s first-ever delta-shaped silver coin, with a topic that’s popular this year around the world.

Issued in the name of Tuvalu, the Proof silver dollar marks the 50th anniversary of the original Star Trek television series. The 1-ounce pure silver coin recreates the famous Starfleet Delta Shield insignia logo, and has a low mintage limit.

This Perth Mint issue was released Sept. 6, the same day the Royal Canadian Mint’s gold Delta Star Trek logo coin went on sale.

Gene Roddenberry’s visionary original Star Trek television series debuted in September 1966, and ran for three seasons until 1969. Set in the future, the science fiction program followed the 23rd century adventures of Capt. James Tiberius Kirk and the Constitution-class starship USS Enterprise, a powerful interstellar spacecraft dispatched by the Earth-based Starfleet Command to explore the galaxy.

Who can forget the opening lines of the title sequence (narrated in voice-over by William Shatner himself!):

“Space: The final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before.”

The reverse was engraved by Jennifer McKenna.

The obverse depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, in crowned profile facing right, wearing a tiara and pearl earrings.

The legend QUEEN ELIZABETH II, the date of issue and denomination also appear. The legend 1 OZ 999 SILVER proclaims the weight and purity.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 60.5 millimeters tall, 39 millimeters wide and 3.5 millimeters thick.

Its mintage limit is 5,000 pieces, retailing for $74.95 each from distributor Talisman Coins.

Quantity discounts are available; buy three or four and the price is $73.95 per coin. The price drops another dollar, to $72.95, for purchases of five to nine coins. Quantities of 10 or more coins cost $71.95 each.

