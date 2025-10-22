Perth Mint issues 2026 Australian Citizenship coin

Each year, the Perth Mint issues a special coin for national pride. The aluminum-bronze $1 for 2026 went on sale in early October.

Each year, the Perth Mint provides a special coin that serves as a source of national pride for citizens of Australia. The 2026 Australian Citizenship coin went on sale in early October.

“A meaningful keepsake for existing and new citizens, this legal tender coin in aptly themed packaging is an expression of pride and happiness for all those fortunate enough to call Australia home,” according to the Perth Mint.

The $1 aluminum-bronze coin’s reverse shows the Australian Commonwealth coat of arms with the inscription AUSTRALIAN CITIZENSHIP, along with the date. The obverse shows the Dan Thorne effigy of King Charles III. The coin weighs 13.5 grams and measures 30.70 millimeters in diameter and 3.4 millimeters thick. It has no mintage limit.

The coin is presented in a colored display card featuring the Australian flag and a representation of the five stars of the Southern Cross constellation. Incorporating a certificate of authenticity, the card features a fold-out stand for upright display.

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