Perth Mint issues 2014 Kookaburra design as half-gram gold coine

A new half-gram gold Mini Kookaburra is available from the Perth Mint. The unlimited mintage coin is 11.6 millimeters in diameter, about the size of a shirt button.

A new Kookaburra .9999 fine gold $2 coin is now available from the Perth Mint.

The "Mini Kookaburra" coin was officially launched at midnight May 6 in Western Australia, where the Perth Mint is located, as the third half-gram gold coin in miniature form featuring the Perth Mint’s bullion themes. Annual series offering Mini Roo and Mini Koala half-gram coins also have been issued in recent years.

The release time was noon Eastern Daylight Time May 5 in the United States.

The tiny coin, “button-sized” as the Perth Mint described the new issue, is intended as a way for collectors to obtain gold at relatively affordable prices.

The design of the Kookaburra coin changes annually and is by Natasha Muhl in 2014, showing a lone bird in an otherwise nearly empty design field.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

The tiny coin measures 11.6 millimeters in diameter, which is even smaller than the American dime (at 17.9 millimeters in diameter).

It would take more than 62 half-gram gold coins to accumulate an ounce of gold. At press time, the metal value of the 0.5-gram gold $2 coin is about $20.80.

The coins are delivered inside a protective acrylic capsule and presented in a colorful “wallet-sized card,” according to the Perth Mint.

The coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for $59.50 in Australian funds inside Australia and $54.10 in Australian funds for delivery outside of Australia.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the Mini Kookaburra to customers in North America for $47.95 each, or $45.95 each for quantities of five or more.

Visit Talisman’s website or telephone the firm at 888-552-2646.

Customers may also order from the Perth Mint website.