Stars of the silver and small screens are now available on 2019 silver and gold commemorative coins from the Perth Mint. The coins are struck for Tuvalu and celebrate "The Wizard of Oz" movie and Looney Tunes.

The Wizard of Oz movie is the subject of the Proof 2019 .9999 fine 1-ounce silver dollar. Based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the 1939 film follows Dorothy Gale, played by Judy Garland, as she is displaced to the magical Land of Oz and journeys home to Kansas. While following the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City to meet the fabled Wizard, she battles the Wicked Witch of the West with the help of her new friends the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion. Upon returning home, she discovers it was all a dream.

The coin’s reverse depicts Dorothy with the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion on the Yellow Brick Road, with the Emerald City in the background. Also included in the design is The Wizard of Oz movie title logo, which includes the ruby slippers (silver in the book).The inscription CELEBRATING 80 YEARS and the Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark are in the border field surrounding the design.

The coin weighs 31.107 grams and measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $115 Australian.

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged within a themed shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Looney Tunes in gold

A Proof 2019 quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold $25 coin depicting Bugs Bunny is the first in a new series celebrating Looney Tunes.

One of the iconic characters of the golden age of American animation, Bugs Bunny shot to fame after starring in Looney Tunes and later Merrie Melodies short films.

His immense popularity earned Bugs Bunny the role of official mascot for Warner Bros. Entertainment, and the wise-cracking gray and white trickster even has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The reverse of the coin features Bugs Bunny in his classic “What’s up, doc?” pose, well-known buck teeth on full display. His shoulders appear to pop out of the concentric rings of the Looney Tunes logo. The design also includes the inscription BUGS BUNNY and the P Mint mark.

The coin is presented in a presentation box with a timber lid within a themed shipper, and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The coin measures 20.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 750 pieces.

It retails for $849 Australian.

The obverse of both coins show the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, the 2019 year-date and the monetary denomination.

To order, visit the Perth Mint’s website.

