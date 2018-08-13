Perth Mint honors a remarkable reptile, in gold

The green tree python rests on a 2019 Proof 1-ounce gold $100 coin for Niue in Perth Mint’s Remarkable Reptiles series.

The green tree python is one of Australia’s remarkable reptiles, and is the latest subject of a Proof gold coin in a series of the same name.

The 2019 $100 coin for Niue is the sixth in gold in the sought-after and highly popular series titled Australia’s Remarkable Reptiles.

The coins were struck by the Perth Mint. Each 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin portrays a distinctly native Aussie reptile in full color, set in its natural environment.

The reverse of the Green Tree Python coin shows a full color, naturalistic portrait of the sinister looking snake in its natural surroundings, framed by the series’ border of reptilian scales, teeth, claws and skin. The legend GREEN TREE PYTHON defines the theme.

The obverse shows Queen Elizabeth II, in crowned profile facing right. This portrait, with the queen wearing a tiara and pearl drop earrings, was executed by the sculptor Raphael Maklouf. The legend ELIZABETH II, the date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend 1 OZ 9999 GOLD identifies the weight and purity.

The coin has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for $1,899.95 from U.S. distributor Talisman Coins. To order the coin, visit the distributor website.

Earlier honorees in the series include the saltwater crocodile, frilled neck lizard, the goanna, the blue tongue lizard and the thorny devil lizard.

Examples of some of the earlier coins might be available through the distributor as well.

