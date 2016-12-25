World Coins

Perth Mint highlights wealth, wisdom on silver coins

Wealth and wisdom may come hand-in-hand for those born in the Year of the Rooster, as imagined on two new Proof silver $1 coins from Tuvalu and struck by the Perth Mint.

Images courtesy of the Perth Mint.

Wealth and wisdom come hand-in-hand to  those people born during the Year of the Rooster, according to a new pair of coins from the Perth Mint.

The birth dates for people ruled by the Chinese Lunar rooster include 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, and 2017. Those born under the influence of this sign are said to be hardworking, loyal, honest, and sociable.

Two Proof .9999 fine silver dollars from Tuvalu depict colorful roosters representing either wealth or wisdom, as identified on the reverse above each bird. 

The Wealth coin’s reverse depicts a representation of a rooster standing atop a stack of coins and holding a string of bronze cash coins signifying wealth and prosperity. The background features a representation of the Terracotta Army. The inscriptions WEALTH and 2017 YEAR OF THE ROOSTER also appear in the design with the Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark.

The Wisdom coin’s reverse depicts a representation of an older rooster in a Chinese water garden sitting on a scholar’s rock, signifying age and wisdom. The inscriptions WISDOM and 2017 YEAR OF THE ROOSTER also appear in the design, along with the Mint mark.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, TUVALU, the monetary denomination, the coin’s fineness and the 2017 year-date are shown on each coin’s obverse.

The coins weigh 31.107 grams, measure 40.6 millimeters in diameter and have a mintage limit of 1,500 coins per design.

Each set is housed in a classic display case with a colorful illustrated shipper, accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the coins offers the pair for $123.88. 

To order, visit the distributor website

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Coins

Aug 22, 2016, 5 AM

Year of Rooster coin marks dawning of 2017 coins

World Coins

Oct 31, 2016, 7 AM

New Year of the Rooster coins also serve as jewelry

Precious Metals

Sep 16, 2016, 8 AM

The Perth Mint unveiled its 2017 Lunar bullion coins

Community Comments

Headlines