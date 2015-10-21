Perth Mint goes ‘Back to the Future’ with three new coins

The third coin in the Back to the Future release depicts the time-traveling DeLorean against a clock face, resembling the time of Marty McFly’s departure to the future, presented in a quarter ounce of .9999 fine gold.

Though the hover board in the movie may not be reality as the film envisioned, a new Proof silver $2 coin shaped like a hover board can float, thanks to magnets attached to the capsule.

The Perth Mint celebrates the favorite movie franchise Back to the Future with three new coins, including a Proof .999 fine silver $1 showing the DeLorean car that served as the time travel machine.

The future has finally arrived, coin collectors.

The Perth Mint on Oct. 21 issued three 2015 coins in the name of Tuvalu to commemorate the Back to the Future movie trilogy.

A Proof 1-ounce, .999 fine silver $1 joins a Proof .999 fine silver $2 coin (shaped like a hover board) and a Proof quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold $25 coin.

The release date and designs coincide with the Oct. 21, 2015, date that protagonist Marty McFly is said to have traveled to, during Back to the Future II.

Back to the Future is an American science fiction comedy film released in July 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, a high school student who accidentally travels 30 years into the past to 1955, jeopardizing his own future existence. McFly travels in the DeLorean time machine created by the eccentric Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), finding himself mixed up in a time-shattering chain reaction that could vaporize his future — and leave him trapped in the past.

The success of the first movie from Academy Award-winning filmmakers Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg spawned two sequels.

During Back to the Future II, McFly travels forward 30 years, to 2015, visiting a world with self-tying shoelaces, hover boards and more.

The silver $1 coin has a colorful reverse that features an image of the DeLorean DMC-12 sports car surrounded by lightning bolts, with the Hill Valley Courthouse in the background. The inscription BACK TO THE FUTURE, and the coin’s weight and fineness also appear on the reverse.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams, measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces.

The coin is presented in a replica model car designed to look like a DeLorean DMC-12 sports car. The hood of the car pops up to reveal the coin. The car is packaged within an illustrated shipper and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The reverse of the $2 coin features an image of Marty McFly’s hover board as it appeared in Back to the Future II. The inscription HOVER BOARD also appears in the design.

The hover-board-shaped coin weighs 62.27 grams, measures 22.5 millimeters wide and 80.5 millimeters long and has a mintage limit of 2,015 pieces.

The coin is presented in a plastic capsule designed to look like Marty McFly’s hover board from Back to the Future II. The coin appears to be suspended, hovering within the capsule using magnets attached to the capsule and inside a clear base. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, the coin is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The reverse of the gold $25 coin features the DeLorean DMC-12 sports car from Back to the Future set against a representation of a clock. The coin’s weight and fineness also appear in the design.

The coin weighs 7.777 grams, measures 20.6 millimeters in diameter and has a maximum mintage of 1,000 pieces.

The reverses of all the Back to the Future coins were designed by Jennifer McKenna.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, and the 2015 year-date are shown on the obverse of all three coins.

The silver $1 retailed for $89.09, and the silver $2 coin was issued at $131.33 U.S., but both are sold out at the Perth Mint.

The gold coin retails for $494.97 U.S. and remains available from the Perth Mint.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers all three coins; the silver $1 is priced at $129.95, and the $2 coin is priced at $199.95. Talisman offers the gold coin for $469.95.

To order from the firm, visit the Talisman Coins website.