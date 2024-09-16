Perth Mint gives Aretha Franklin respect on silver $1 coin

Tuvalu honors “The Queen of Soul,” singer Aretha Franklin, on a 2024 Proof silver $1 coin struck by the Perth Mint.

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, had 20 No. 1 hits during her musical career.

Six years after her death, she has a silver coin to call her own.

To honor her legacy, the Perth Mint on Sept. 10 released a Proof .9999 fine silver $1 for Tuvalu, with color. This is the second coin in the Perth Mint’s music-themed series.

Franklin’s career spanned nearly six decades and earned her numerous awards, including 18 Grammy Awards, and the distinction of being the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

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Her 1967 recording of Otis Redding’s “Respect” became her signature track and remains an anthem for female empowerment to this day.

The coin’s reverse depicts the iconic singer in action, against the suggestion of a vinyl record as background, with ARETHA! trademarked and a 2024 copyright to the estate of Aretha Franklin.

The obverse of the coin carries the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III.

The coin, weighing 31.107 grams and measuring 40.9 millimeters in diameter, is limited to a mintage of 5,000 pieces, each retailing for $154 Australian, or at a lower price when exported.

To order, visit the Perth Mint website, www.perthmint.com.

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