Perth Mint focuses on native marsupial for silver dollar

The quokka, star of social media selfies and proclaimed “world’s happiest animal,” appears on a new 1-ounce silver bullion coin from Australia.

The Perth Mint on Aug. 28 unveiled an Australian 2020 Quokka 1-ounce .9999 fine silver dollar for the marsupial during a release ceremony on Rottnest Island in Western Australia, a popular site where the tiny tourist magnet’s population is concentrated.

The much-loved marsupial became a social media sensation over the last decade, after appearing alongside celebrities Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie, and tennis legend Roger Federer in candid selfies captured during their visits to the Island.

A small type of wallaby, quokkas are found mainly in the southwest region of Western Australia.

They live in scattered populations among forest and coastal heath between Perth and Albany, and on the Bald Island, with the greatest number of the marsupials inhabiting Rottnest.

Neil Vance, general manager of minted products for Perth Mint, said the animal was the right subject for a new coin.

“Visitors to the Mint and many of our customers have asked for a coin featuring the much-loved quokka so we are delighted to bring this release to market and help to promote one of our unique and native attractions,” Vance said, in a press release.

The reverse of the coin shows a quokka on a beach with a lighthouse in the background. Standing on its hind legs, the marsupial is eating its preferred diet of leaves.

Issued as official Australian legal tender, the obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness of the coin, and the denomination.

Individually presented in an acrylic capsule, the Perth Mint will release no more than 30,000 of the 2020 Quokka silver bullion coins for sale worldwide.

Distributor American Precious Metals Exchange offers the coin to buyers in North America, with shipping beginning Sept. 29.

To learn more, or order the coin, visit the firm’s website, www.apmex.com.

