Perth Mint creates space-themed 5-ounce silver $5

The Perth Mint’s 5-ounce silver $5 coin issued for Tuvalu depicts the cosmos. The 2024 Starry Sky and Planets coin has a mintage of 388 pieces.

The cosmos has captivated for centuries, and is the latest subject of a new 5-ounce silver coin from the Perth Mint.

The 2024 Tuvalu $5 Starry Sky and Planets coin employs multiple technologies, including ultra-high relief, antique finish and electric metallic colors, to showcase the grandeur and wonder of space.

Seeking the stars for centuries

People have been studying the night sky for millennia. The daily, monthly and yearly passages of the sun and moon dominated early societies and created their calendars.

Five planets are visible to the naked eye and consequently were known in prehistory: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.

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Early peoples even identified and named comets in our solar system, and named more distant stars and constellations, including our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

The invention of the telescope in the early 17th century was a great leap forward in advancing understanding of Earth’s place in the vast cosmos.

With the telescope, Uranus, Neptune and eventually even Pluto could be seen. With the latest space-based telescopes, we have been able to see much further and more clearly than ever before, discovering huge numbers of galaxies, and even exo-planets, that is, planets orbiting stars outside our own solar system.

Design details

No telescope is needed to see several planets and other celestial objects on the reverse of this .9999 fine coin.

Earth, Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune, as well as the Milky Way, are some of the objects in this design, which was created by artist Sean Rogers. In addition, the scene reveals an icy comet, a Black Hole, scattered stars, a meteor shower, and nebulae (clouds of interstellar dust and gas).

There are no legends on the reverse, to enhance the beauty of the vignette.

The obverse features the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III, his name, the date of issue, denomination, and references to the weight and fineness of the metal.

The coin is housed inside a black leatherette, clamshell-style presentation case, lined with black velvet and satin, and protected by a full-color outer box. An individually-numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

Specifications, pricing

The coin weighs 155.533 grams and measures 55.9 millimeters in diameter. It has a plain edge and measures 7.5 millimeters thick.

It has a mintage limit of 388 pieces and retails for $429.95.

To order or for more information, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

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