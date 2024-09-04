Perth Mint continues luxury diamond coin series with turtle

The Perth Mint’s latest luxury offering is the 2024 Proof 10-ounce .9999 fine gold $2,500 Jewelled Turtle coin, with a mintage limit of 8 pieces and a price tag of $269,000 Australian ($182,229 U.S.).

The Perth Mint continues its Jewelled series of coins with a 10-ounce gold Jewelled Turtle coin with a mintage of eight coins.

And it comes with a price tag of $269,000 Australian ($182,229 U.S.).

This is the seventh release in the Jewelled series. It features a handset rare trademarked Argyle Pink Diamond and lustrous white diamonds that form the head and limbs of the three-dimensional 18-karat gold turtle.

Each Jewelled Turtle coin is a Proof 10-ounce .9999 fine gold $2,500 denominated coin, with the centerpiece the 18-karat gold sea turtle surrounded by depictions of coral and dory fish.

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The turtle’s head and limbs are embellished with 52 white diamonds, and two emeralds for its eyes. Additional white diamonds are set in a ribbon-shaped line symbolizing the sea surface, with an Argyle Pink Diamond set at the heart of a stylized sun.

The Jewelled Series is developed each year in association with John Glajz, a Singapore-based Argyle Pink Diamonds Icon Partner.

Each Jewelled Turtle coin is presented in a luxury display case adorned with 18-karat gold furnishings and inset with two Argyle Pink Diamond.

For the first time in the series, the coin bears the Dan Thorne effigy of King Charles III, as well as the P125 privy mark for the Perth Mint’s 125th anniversary.

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