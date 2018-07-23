Diwali is an ancient five-day Hindu “festival of lights” and the holiday is now the subject of two Reverse Proof coins from Tuvalu issued by the Perth Mint.

Diwali is an ancient five-day Hindu “festival of lights” celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists around the world. It is considered one of the happiest holidays in India and Nepal.

The holiday is now the subject of two Reverse Proof coins from Tuvalu issued by the Perth Mint.

The main theme of the festival is the triumph of light over darkness, goodness over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

During Diwali, Ganesha is revered as the deity of intellect, the patron of arts and sciences, and remover of obstacles. He is worshipped with along with Lakshmi to welcome wisdom along with wealth.

Ganesha is typically portrayed with the head of an elephant, a rotund belly and four arms. He is often depicted holding an axe with which to cut down ignorance; a lotus flower, the symbol of enlightenment; and with a rat or mouse at his feet.

Ganesha appears on the reverse of both coins in a design by Jennifer McKenna.

The .9999 fine silver dollar features a colored representation of Ganesha holding a lotus flower and an ornamental axe, with a mouse at his feet. The design includes the inscription HAPPY DIWALI and the Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark.

The same image of Ganesha, without color, appears on the reverse of the 1-gram .9999 fine gold coin.

Each coin’s obverse depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, and the 2018 year-date.

The silver coin weighs 1 ounce and measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter. It is presented in a contemporary latex case that displays both sides of the coin and is accompanied by an illustrated shipper and a numbered certificate of authenticity. The silver coin’s mintage is limited to 5,000 pieces.

The gold coin has an unlimited mintage and measures 11.6 millimeters in diameter. The gold coin is presented in a card showing the coin’s reverse and obverse, with room to write a message when the card is opened.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers both coins.

The silver coin is available for $51.95 and the gold coin is priced at $64.95.

To learn more, or to order the coin, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.