Perth Mint coins explores 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine'

A 2015 Proof silver coin from Tuvalu shows Captain Benjamin Sisko from the television series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The Deep Space 9 space craft appears on another 2015 Proof silver $1 from Tuvalu honoring the television series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Two new coins from the Perth Mint feature the television program Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The show debuted in 1993 and ran for seven seasons until 1999. Set in the future in the Milky Way Galaxy, it follows the 23rd century adventures of Captain Benjamin Sisko during his seven-year assignment as commander of the space station Deep Space 9 in the Bajor sector.

Since its debut, Star Trek has developed into a cultural phenomenon with a range of spinoff television series and a number of feature films being released over the past five decades.

The series explored a variety of societal themes and issues including a Utopian society, war and peace, imperialism, economics, racial equality, religion, human rights, feminism, and the role of technology.

Struck by the Perth Mint from 1-ounce .999 fine silver planchets, both new coins are issued as legal tender under the authority of the Government of Tuvalu.

The Captain Benjamin Sisko coin’s reverse portrays a color image of actor Avery Brooks as he appeared as the Captain in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, against a representation of the space station Deep Space 9. The design also includes the inscription CAPTAIN BENJAMIN SISKO, the Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight and fineness

The Deep Space 9 coin’s reverse portrays an image of the space station as it appeared in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, against a colored space background. The design also includes the inscriptions STAR TREK, DEEP SPACE NINE and DEEP SPACE 9, The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight and fineness.

The obverse of each coin depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the denomination, and the 2015 year-date.

Each coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 5,000 of the 2015 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — Captain Benjamin Sisko 1-ounce silver Proof coin; 5,000 of the 2015 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — Deep Space 9 1-ounce silver Proof coin; and 1,500 of the 2015 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine two-coin sets.

When these two coins are purchased individually, both are presented in a Star Trek-inspired display case.

The two-coin set is packaged in a case designed to look like a Star Trek transporter vehicle. The Captain Benjamin Sisko coin sits inside and when the “door” of the transporter is opened, a light comes on so that the captain appears to be teleporting. The Deep Space 9 coin sits on top of the case in its own compartment, which also lights up.

Each coin is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The individual coins retail for $77.50 U.S. each, or $155 U.S. for the two-coin set.

To order, contact the Perth Mint.

