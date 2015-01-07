Perth Mint coin celebrates adventures of Snugglepot & Cuddlepie

Press release by the Perth Mint:

The iconic, trademarked illustrations of Snugglepot & Cuddlepie™ have been brought to life on an Australian legal tender coin, as The Perth Mint honors the work of May Gibbs and the magic of the Australian bush.

Originally published in 1918, Gibbs' enchanting creation tells the story of two little gumnut brothers and their amazing adventures.

Struck from 1/2-oz. of 99.9% pure silver, the coin has a reverse depicting a colourful image of Snugglepot & Cuddlepie™ sitting on a tree branch, surrounded by gumnuts and gum leaves, with Little Ragged Blossom between them. The design includes the inscription MAY GIBBS SNUGGLEPOT & CUDDLEPIE™ and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

“May Gibbs’ quintessential Australian stories have been a source of fascination for generations of children and we’re delighted to bring the captivating tales of Snugglepot & Cuddlepie™ to fans old and new,” said Perth Mint Sales and Marketing Director, Ron Currie.

Issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965, the coins feature the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the year-date and the monetary denomination on the obverse.

An ideal gift for a newborn baby, this adorable coin is housed in an elaborate themed gift card, with room to write the baby’s details, complete a family tree, and a place to house a photograph.

Priced at $67.50, the coin can be purchased from The Perth Mint at 310 Hay Street in East Perth, by telephoning toll free 1-800-098-817 or by visiting perthmint.com.au Collectors can also purchase the release from leading coin dealers and Australia Post outlets.

Each coin has TNS and CPA stamped on it, in recognition of disability service providers Northcott and The Cerebral Palsy Alliance who receive a generous portion of the sales of May Gibbs’ products after the famous author generously bequeathed this gift.

