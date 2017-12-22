Perth Mint celebrates Chinese New Year with coins

In Chinese culture, the money toad is supposed to give its owners wealth and prosperity, so naturally a Perth Mint dollar for Tuvalu depicts the symbolically fortunate amphibian.

The Chinese New Year is a major event for the Chinese people, and the Perth Mint along with Tuvalu has issued two new coins to assist in the celebrations.

The festival is a time for families to reunite, to honor household and heavenly deities, as well as ancestors, and remains the most important social and economic holiday in China.

Two new 1-ounce silver dollars depict different themes familiar in Chinese culture.

The Chinese New Year begins on Feb. 16 and in the annual cycle celebrates the Year of the Dog in 2018, but neither of these coins features a dog.

The Dragon dollar coin depicts a knotted dragon design on its reverse.

The dragon, a well-recognized symbol of Chinese culture, strength and wealth is also believed to bring good luck. Chinese knots have been used for centuries as good luck charms, with different types of knots conveying different messages.

Widely used for decorative purposes, they are hung in the home or car, or worn as a fashion accessory on earrings, belts, necklaces and bags.

The design of a dragon in the shape of a Chinese knot, by Natasha Muhl, also includes a traditional temple and Chinese lanterns, along with the Chinese characters for “Happy New Year” and Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark.

The second coin sports the Chinese three-legged money toad.

The money toad, or Jin Chan, a symbol of good luck, is a popular feng shui charm that users believe brings fortune and prosperity to the home.

According to feng shui, Jin Chan symbolizes money flow, attracts and protects wealth, and guards against bad luck.

The money toad is often depicted with a Chinese coin in its mouth sitting atop piles of coins or bullion with a scroll in front of it.

The toad has only three legs and a flat, broad body and sometimes is depicted with red eyes and seven spots on its back symbolizing the stars.

The Money Toad silver dollar’s reverse design, by Ing Ing Jong, depicts a money toad gilded in .999 fine gold sitting on a pile of ancient Chinese coins with coins in its mouth.

The design includes the Chinese characters for “Money Toad” and Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark.

Both coins weigh 31.107 grams and measure 40.6 millimeters in diameter and each has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, 2018 and the denomination are depicted on the obverse of both coins.

Each coin is housed in a clear latex display case with a black frame, packaged within an illustrated shipper and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The Dragon coin retails for $53.88 U.S. from distributor Talisman Coins.

Talisman offers the Money Toad coin for $63.88 U.S.

Quantity discounts are available for both coins from Talisman, with the discount depending on the number of coins purchased.

For pricing information, or to order, visit the distributor’s website.

The Perth Mint website may be visited for additional information.