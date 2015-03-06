Gold coin priced at $8,800 Australian has an Argyle pink diamond

Only 500 of the 2015 Kimberley Sunset 2-ounce pink gold Proof High Relief coins are being struck.

Pink can be the color of sunsets, diamonds, and apparently, Proof gold coins.

The Perth Mint on March 3 released a limited edition $500 2-ounce gold commemorative coin, struck from 91.67 percent pure pink gold and featuring an Argyle pink diamond representing a Western Australia sunset.

Only 500 of the 2015 Kimberley Sunset 2-ounce pink gold Proof High Relief coins are being struck, and they are listed as unavailable on the Perth Mint website.

"There is no allocation left for The Perth Mint online shop but the coin is still available from various reputable dealers," an email from the Perth Mint's Makeila Ellis reads.

The Perth Mint's list of distributors can be found here.

In a March 3 news release, the coins are listed at $8,800 Australian, which is about $6,832 U.S.

Kimberley is a region in Western Australia known for its wilderness and sunsets.

“As one of Australia’s most incredible natural treasures, the Kimberley attracts visitors from every corner of the globe and we’re delighted to showcase this magical area on a Perth Mint coin,” Perth Mint Sales and Marketing Director Ron Currie said. “This luxurious item, complete with one of the rarest diamonds in the world, is sure to attract substantial interest from investors, collectors and diamond experts alike."

The reverse of the coin portrays a boab tree amid a Kimberley landscape at sunset. The Argyle diamond is embedded near the horizon and represents the setting sun.

The design also includes the inscription KIMBERLEY SUNSET, the 2015 year-date, and the Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

