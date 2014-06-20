Perth Mint announces coin themes for July product launch

The Perth Mint has announced its next round of collector coins, which are due for release at 8 a.m. July 3 in Western Australia.

The release time occurs at 8 p.m. July 2 in the Eastern Daylight Time zone in the United States.

The launch includes, most notably, 25th Anniversary Proof gold coins for the Australian Kangaroo program, the Perth Mint’s flagship gold bullion program.

In addition, the Mint has announced the following coins:

??Australian Kangaroo 2014 1-ounce Silver High Relief coin

??Australian Outback 2014 half-ounce Silver Proof Coloured Coin Collection

??Australian Megafauna – Megalania 2014 1oz Silver Proof coin

??Mini Koala 2014 0.5-gram gold coin

??Young Collectors Super Powers Series – Flight 2014 $1 Coin in Card

