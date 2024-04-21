Penguins at night showcased on new Niue coins

The latest entry in the Australia at Night coin program celebrates the fairy penguin. The Proof silver $1 minted for Niue appears here.

The Australia at Night coin program continues with two new coins celebrating the diminutive fairy penguin.

Penguins are cute and, as a result, popular. The fairy penguin is nocturnal, making it the perfect choice for the themed series showcasing the Land Down Under in the dark.

The program from Niue offers a 2024 Black Proof .999 fine silver $1 and a 2024 Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coin with selective platinum plating.

All about fairy penguins

The fairy penguins stand a diminutive 12 inches (33 centimeters) tall and weighs just 2 pounds.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Fairy penguins spend the majority of their time at sea. They are genuinely nocturnal, coming ashore only at night. They nest along the southern coast of Australia and New Zealand. Phillip Island in Victoria hosts Australia’s largest colony, with more than 30,000 breeding penguins found on the Summerland Peninsula.

When the sun goes down and the moon rises, tourists gather to witness these magical creatures waddle along the beach in the celebrated “penguin parade.”

The coin design recalls this daily ritual.

The reverse depicts a trio of fairy penguins waddling ashore under the light of a full moon onto an Aussie beach.

The silver coin sports a proprietary black treatment to simulate the nighttime. Parts of two penguins, and the moon, are selectively plated in platinum on the gold coin.

The legends AUSTRALIA AT NIGHT and FAIRY PENGUIN denote the theme.

The obverse features the Jody Clark effigy of King Charles III, in profile facing left.

The legend CHARLES III, the date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend guarantees the weight and purity.

The coins are encapsulated and placed inside a clamshell-style presentation case, lined with black velvet and satin, and protected by a full color outer cardboard box. An individually-numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

Specifications, details

The silver $1 weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces and retails for $114.45 each, with quantity discounts available.

The gold $100 coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

It is accompanied by an individually numbered certificate, and has a mintage limit of 150 pieces.

It retails for $2,999.95 each.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.talismancoins.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.