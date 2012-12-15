PCGS expands European operations

Professional Coin Grading Service has expanded its services in Europe with the opening of a new, larger submission center in Paris and the creation of the PCGSEurope.com website.

“We are now accepting coins in Paris directly from members of the PCGS collectors club as well as from PCGS authorized dealers in the European Union. Many collectors and dealers in Europe see the advantages of third-party authentication, grading and certification, and have been quite enthusiastic about PCGS since we opened our first grading office in Paris in 2010,” said Don Willis, president of PCGS.

The new PCGS European submission center is located in the La Bourse-Richelieu Drouot area of Paris, the central area for the coin market and auction houses in the city, according to Muriel Eymery, PCGS vice president of international business development. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The website, www.PCGSEurope.com, provides hobby information for collectors and dealers in five languages (English, French, German, Italian and Polish), and also offers coin submission forms and instructions on the types of certification services the firm offers.

Interested hobbyists may contact the center to make an appointment to submit or pick up coins in person by telephoning it at (011) 33 1 40 20 09 94. A list of PCGS-authorized dealers in the EU, and information about joining the PCGS Collectors Club (which provides direct coin submission privileges, certain discounts and population report access) is also posted at the website.

Since its founding in 1986, Professional Coin Grading Service experts have certified more than 24 million coins. PCGS certifies coins dated as far back as the 16th century from more than 100 countries including many in Europe.

“PCGS represents the industry standard in third-party certification,” Willis emphasized. “With our unlimited guarantee of authenticity, every PCGS-certified coin’s value and liquidity are maximized.”

For more information about the new PCGS European submission center, visit the European website, telephone it at the number previously given or email it at info@PCGSEurope.com. ¦