PCGS will attend World Money Fair in Berlin

A gold Russian Empire ruble of 1757 overdated on 1756, struck at the St. Petersburg Mint, is estimated to realize €20,000 (about $22,832 U.S.) in a Jan. 29 auction.

A 1951 Czechoslovakia Republic gold 5 Ducats from the Kremnitz Mint, graded PCGS Secure™ Mint State-67 is one of 100 of these coins made. The pre-auction estimate is €30,000 (about $34,241 U.S.).

Press release by Professional Coin Grading Service:

The annual World Money Fair in Berlin, Germany is known as the world’s largest coin fair.

Collectors and dealers attending this year’s January 30 to February 1 show will have the opportunity to personally meet representatives of Professional Coin Grading Service and submit their coins to PCGS, the world’s leader in the authentication and grading of vintage and modern coins.

PCGS-certified coins also will be among the highlights of the show’s official auction conducted by the Fritz Rudolf Künker auction house Jan. 29.

While supplies last, visitors to the PCGS booth during the show can receive a free souvenir coin in a PCGS holder with a special World Money Fair Berlin commemorative insert label.

“The PCGS team will be meeting with collectors and dealers and taking coin submissions in Berlin starting on January 28 at the Estrel Convention Center before the show begins there. PCGS then will have two booths at the show, B3 and H79, starting on opening day, 30 January,” said Ms. Muriel Eymery, PCGS Vice President of International Business Development.

“The World Money Fair Berlin has become very important, not only for European modern and vintage coins and for primary and secondary markets’ players, but also for worldwide mints, dealers and collectors. They can discuss their specific requirements face to face with PCGS representatives at the show. Also, seeing such a prestigious auctioneer as Künker now featuring more and more PCGS graded coins is a key indicator of even larger trust in and value of our expertise and services,” emphasized Ms. Eymery.

Highlights of the Künker auction include lot 754, a 1951 Czechoslovakia Republic gold 5 Ducats, Kremnitz Mint, graded PCGS Secure MS-67. Described in the auction catalog as “of great rarity,” only 100 of these coins were made. The pre-auction estimate is €30,000 (about $34,241 U.S.).

Another highlight is lot 852, a 1757 (with the date changed in the dies from 1756) Russian Empire gold 10 Rubles of Elizabeth, struck at the St. Petersburg Mint. Graded PCGS Secure AU-50, the estimate is €20,000 (about $22,832 U.S.).

Founded in 1986 by distinguished numismatic experts PCGS has offices in Paris, Shanghai, Hong Kong and the United States.

“There’s a reason why PCGS is the most trusted third-party grading service in the world. Collectors and dealers know the importance of the PCGS Guarantee of Grade and Authenticity, and they know that the PCGS certification helps maximize the value and the liquidity of their coins,” said Mr. Don Willis, PCGS President.

For additional information about the World Money Fair, visit the show website.

For additional information about PCGS at the 2015 World Money Fair in Berlin and all PCGS services in Europe, visit online, call the PCGS Paris Submission Center at +33(0) 1 40 20 09 94 or send an email.

In Asia visit online, call the Hong Kong Submission Center at +852 2194 6688 or send an email.

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!